President Muhammadu Buhari will this year receive the traditional Sallah homage by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, at the Aso Rock Villa, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this disclosure on Friday, April 29, through a statement shared on Facebook.

Shehu recalled that the homage is returning to the presidency after two years of halt, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement, however, noted that though the return of the homage indicates that the country, as the rest of the world, is getting respite from the spread of the pandemic, all guests would be required to wear facemasks, as well as undergo a mandatory linear COVID-19 test at the Villa before being allowed in.

Part of the statement reads:

"The traditional Sallah homage to the president by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja returns to the Aso Rock Villa.

“Although this is a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.”

Eid-el Fitr, Workers Day: FG announces dates for public holidays

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has declared Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, April 28.

Aregbesola also congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. He called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid-el-Fitri: Saudi authorities announce date Muslims should look out for Shawwal moon

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 28, ordered accredited observatories to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

It also called upon Muslims generally to search for the crescent and report any sightings to their nearest court.

Legit.ng notes that the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid-el-Fitr which will either fall on Sunday, May 1, or Monday, May 2.

