A 78-year-old Imam has been sent to his early grave in Osun state, by a hunter who reportedly shot him over doubts

According to a submission by the state police command, the hunter mistook the man for an antelope

The Force spokesperson disclosed that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed

The police command in Osun has arrested a hunter, who allegedly shot and killed the 78-year-old Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile-Owu, Aiyedaade Local Government Area, whom he mistook for antelope.

Vanguard reports that the command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this disclosure during the parade of criminal suspects at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on Tuesday, April 26.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

She said:

“On April 17, at about 11:30 a.m, a complainant from Ogbere Oloba area of Ibadan reported at a police station that his father, one Adegun Yusuf, 78, the Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile-Owu, was shot dead by a hunter from the same village.

“The suspect was later arrested and he confessed to the alleged crime.

“He (the suspect) explained that he was on a hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush, which he shot at with his dane gun, but that he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope and met Baba Imam on the ground.”

Opalola added that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation, TV News added.

Source: Legit.ng