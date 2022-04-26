The EFCC has succeeded in ensuring that Bolarinwa Abiodun, a man portraying himself as an army general remains in their custody

Abiodun was apprehended by the EFCC after being discovered to have a fake identity of himself as an army personnel

Justice Taiwo who was the presiding judge during the hearing struck out the bailing application of the defendant.

Lagos, Ikeja - A special offences court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state has ruled against the bail application of one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake army general apprehended and arraigned by the EFCC.

Abiodun who was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on Monday, April 11 is currently facing charges of fraud, forgery, false pretense and nine other charges.

Bolarinwa Abiodun, a fake army general was arraigned by the EFCC on Monday, April 11 with 13-count charges. Photo Credit: (@officialEFCC)

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released by the EFCC via social media, Abiodun’s action violates the stipulations the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the defendant, Bolarinwa Abiodun pleaded not guilty to all the 13 charges laid against him before the court.

However, the presiding Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on Thursday, April 14 heard the bail application of the accused which was moved by his counsel, Kayode Lawal.

Lawal in the defence of his client argued that his client was innocent based on the premise that the court had not found him guilty as he prayed for the court to grant him bail.

In a counter-motion to the appeal of the defence counsel, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo opposed the appeal.

Fake army general to remain in EFCC custody

Oyedepo in his argument stated that the situation was one that requires the court to exercise judicial discretion against the accused.

However, after hearing the argument of both the defence and prosecuting counsel, Justice Taiwo resorted to denying the accused bail.

The judge said:

"I am, therefore, in agreement with the prosecution that the defendant constitutes a flight risk.

"Though the offences against the defendant are bailable, I am inclined to refuse the application for bail and order accelerated hearing.

"Thus, the application for bail is refused and the defendant is to remain in prison custody, and accelerated hearing is hereby ordered."

EFCC nabs man who scammed Kwara monarch

In another develop, the EFCC has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate who has been accused of defrauding the Emir of Okuta in Kwara state, Idris Sero Abubakar.

According to a post on the EFCC Facebook page, the Emir was duped of the sum of N33,399,999.00 by the scammers.

The monarch, Idris Sero Abubakar was a former legislator representing Baruten local government area at the green chamber.

Ex-governor's son in EFCC net over multimillion property acquisition

Meanwhile, the son of former Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Malkura is currently facing a probe from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the acquisition of multimillion property.

It was gathered that the 24-year-old Amir paid an initial fee of N96million in cash in foreign currency equivalent for the property whose original price tag is N130million.

According to a source it was revealed that the alleged bought the house from a real estate company called Bilaad Realty Ltd.

Source: Legit.ng