Gunmen labelled as terrorists have released photos of passengers abducted in the Kaduna train attack incident

According to reports, the photos of the hostages were shared on social media by a lecturer at the state university

After one month of the sad occurrence, authorities concerned have been unable to determine the exact number of passengers abducted

Barely a month after they attacked a Kaduna-bound train killing nine people and abducting several others, the gunmen responsible for the attack have released two photos of their hostages.

Premium Times reports that the photos were posted on Facebook by Bilkisu Yero, a lecturer at the Kaduna State University.

The photos, which they released on Monday, April 25, were the third time the gunmen, locally referred to as bandits, would be releasing evidence showing that the abductees are alive.

Suspected terrorists have allegedly released pictures of some kidnap victims who were abducted during the Kaduna train attack. Photo credit: Ukan Kurugh

Source: Facebook

To this moment, Nigerian authorities are yet to ascertain the exact number of those abducted.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The gunmen have previously released two video footage showing some of the passengers.

The abductees have remained with the gunmen for a month despite repeated calls by their relatives and other Nigerians for the government to secure their release from captivity.

Daredevil terrorists hit Kaduna, dozens kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as if the Abuja-Kaduna train attack was not disheartening enough for Nigerians, terrorists have launched another deadly blow in the northern state.

A publication has it that some armed terrorists on Wednesday, March 30, invaded the low-cost housing estate in Zaria city, Zaria LGA of Kaduna and kidnapped an unspecified number of citizens.

Among those kidnapped were an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and his son. Sources who spoke with the media outfit disclosed that the evil-minded criminals stormed the area on the night of Wednesday and announced their presence with sporadic shooting.

Last price: Kidnappers of Abuja monarch reduces ransom to N6m, gives 24hrs ultimatum

Kidnappers of Hassan Shamidozhi the Bukpe of Kwali in Kwali area council of Abuja have beat down their asking ransom from N20 million to N6million, Guardian reports.

According to the newspaper, the kidnappers issued a 24 hours deadline to the families of the victim to pay up or risk losing the monarch.

Legit.ng gathered that Shamidozhi was kidnapped two weeks earlier in which an asking price of N20 million naira was placed on him for his freedom.

Source: Legit.ng