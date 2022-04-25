21 million full-time jobs through massive investment in social infrastructure and services by the year 2025

This was disclosed by the minister of state, finance, budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba in Abuja

According to the minister, the plan would set the stage for achieving the Buhari administration’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state, finance, budget and national planning, Clem Agba, on Monday, April 25 said the federal government was planning to generate 21 million full-time jobs through massive investment in social infrastructure and services

According to him, the decision to generate 21 million jobs was one of the outcomes of the current National Development Plan (2021-2025) which sought to lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025.

Minister Agba said the Buhari government is committed to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Photo credit: Ministry of budget and national planning

Source: Twitter

The Punch newspaper reports that the minister made the comment at a workshop geared towards the implementation of the second National Programme of Action in Abuja.

Agba said this would set the stage for achieving the Buhari administration’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

He further explained that the development plan would also ensure that Nigeria unlocked its potential in all sectors of the economy.

His words:

“Specifically, the plan aims to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025, thus, setting the stage for achieving the current administration’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“It also seeks to, among others; invest massively in social infrastructure and services to alleviate poverty, and enhance capacities to strengthen security and ensure good governance.”

