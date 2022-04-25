Nigeria's leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the recent attack in Imo state which claimed 100 lives

In a statement by its spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari ordered an intensified clampdown on illegal refining sites across the country

Meanwhile, the explosion that rocked an illegal refinery at Abaezi Forest in the Ohaji-Egbema LGA of the state claimed 100 lives

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the nation’s armed forces, security and intelligence agencies to intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries.

He gave this charge following the reported deaths of over 100 people on Friday night, April 22, after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

Buhari, in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a catastrophe and a national disaster, PM News reports.

Governor Hope Uzodinma is not happy with the incident that claimed at least 100 people in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodinma

He added that sponsors of the illegal refinery must be held responsible for the sad occurrence and must all be caught and made to face justice, Channels TV added.

Buhari's directive

Buhari urged community leaders, the police, and the secret service to never allow the occurrence of the heart-breaking incident in any part of the country again.

Buhari reacts to the Imo attack

While the president condemned the spate of violence in Imo state, he pledged to review the security situation in the southeast.

