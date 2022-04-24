Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated Governor Samuel Ortom on the occasion of his 61st birthday

The Delta state governor commended his Benue counterpart for prioritising the security and welfare of his people

Governor Ortom is a former minister of state, industry and investment and the current PDP zoning committee chairman

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Benue counterpart, Mr. Samuel Ortom, as he turned 61.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended Ortom for his discernable determination and unalloyed commitment to the security and welfare of the Benue people.

Governor Okowa said Ortom has played a major role in the development of Nigeria. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

He commended Ortom for his laudable efforts at developing Benue and for his remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former minister.

According to Okowa, Ortom had since assuming office as governor demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of the Benue people.

His words:

"Your Excellency, your selfless service as governor of Benue is well acknowledged throughout the country.

"On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I congratulate an astute businessman, administrator, outstanding statesman, and a consummate politician, Mr. Samuel Ortom, on his 61st birth anniversary.

"As you celebrate this anniversary in your life, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued goodness to you.''

Tiv youths felicitate Governor Ortom on his 61st birthday

Similarly, a socio-cultural organisation, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has felicitated Governor Ortom on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a birthday message signed by the president of the council, Hon. Mike Msuaan and seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 23, the group thanked God for granting Ortom a healthy mind and body as well as the capacity to govern the state.

The group equally challenged the governor to use the occasion of his birthday and age to reflect on his legacies as a person, having spent more than 40 years in the political space.

2023: Ortom committed to Idoma-speaking successor, says Benue Youth Forum

Meanwhile, the Benue Youth Forum has stated that Governor Ortom is committed to handing over to an Idoma-speaking successor in 2023.

The group made the statement while reacting to the stance of the Benue Rebirth Movement which accused the governor of working against an Idoma-speaking governor in the state by 2023.

Terrence Kuanum, president of the forum stated this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 19.

