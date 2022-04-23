The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has felicitated Governor Samuel Ortom on the occasion of his 61st birthday

While holding the governor to account for his campaign promises, the group reminded Governor Ortom of his promise to transform Benue

The socio-cultural organisation also decried the state of civil service in Benue where salaries are owed indefinitely and pensions denied to senior citizens

Makurdi - A socio-cultural organisation, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has felicitated the executive governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a birthday message signed by the president of the council, Hon. Mike Msuaan and seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 23, the group thanked God for granting Ortom a healthy mind and body as well as the capacity to govern the state.

Tiv Youths asked Governor Ortom to use his birthday to reflect on his political journey so far. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement read:

"His Excellency, we wish to join your family, friends, well-wishers, political associates, and Benue state in celebrating you on your 61st birthday anniversary.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''It is our prayer that God will continue to bless and keep you. No doubt you have enjoyed His Grace. He has taken you from grass to grace."

The group recalled God's divine protection over the governor in the course of his stewardship, particularly thanking God for saving the governor from the hands of bandits, terrorists, and road mishaps.

The group equally challenged the governor to use the occasion of his birthday and age to reflect on his legacies as a person, having spent more than 40 years in the political space.

The group said:

"At 61, you have reached the age when a leader or someone begins to think and work more for the legacies he would be remembered for. It is most compelling when you are a leader. This is also the time one retires from active service to enjoy his/her pension and other benefits.''

Tiv Youth Council condemns Ortom's criticisms of President Buhari

Recall that the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide recently berated Governor Ortom for always criticising President Buhari.

The group stated that while Ortom attacks the president verbally always, Benue people have been suffering untold hardship under the governor.

The youth group also accused the governor of refusing to pay workers their salaries and pensions, let alone develop the state.

Benue listed as one of the states that owe pensioners’ backlog of gratuities

Recall that Benue was recently named as one of the states in Nigeria owing pensioners backlog of gratuities.

At the time the report was released to the media, pensioners in the north-central state say they were owed 34 months of pension arrears.

It was also revealed that local government pensioners were owed 72 months of pension arrears in the state too.

Source: Legit.ng