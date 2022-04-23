Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in paying homage to Late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Oba Adeyemi, one of the most prominent traditional rulers in southwest Nigeria, was the Alaafin of Oyo before his demise

He was said to have died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti while plans were in advanced stages to take him abroad

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo state over the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor noted that the late octogenarian monarch was an influential leader who was committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

Late Oba Adeyemi's death triggered reactions across the country. Photo credit: Oyo state government

He remarked that the king led a good life during which his influence transcended his domain and indeed, Oyo state.

Part of the statement read:

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state, the immediate family of the Alaafin, the Oyo Mesi as well as the Oyo state traditional council over the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

"The late monarch's 52 years reign making him the longest-serving Alaafin, recorded remarkable peace and tremendous development in his domain.

"He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity, and development of his kingdom and the entire Oyo state.''

Governor Okowa urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates, and the people of Oyo to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life and was a great voice on national issues.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

