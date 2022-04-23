Nigerians on Saturday, April 23, woke up to the tragic news of the death of a top Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday, April 22, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, according to Premium Times.

Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has answered the call of his ancestors. Photo credit: @YinkaFafoluyi

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler have been brought to Oyo town and traditional rites have begun, according to palace sources.

He was 83 years old and the longest-reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years.

The monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on late Friday night.

Legit.ng curates the reactions of Nigerians to the tragic death of the great monarch:

Frontline lifestyle journalist and politician, Dele Momodu Ovation, wrote on Twitter:

"Good night my father... I will miss you dearly... ERIN WO...

"Rest in Peace IKU BABA YEYE... THE ALAAFIN OF OYO OBA LAMIDI OLAYIWOLA ADEYEMI III..."

Dr. Dípò Awójídé, a UK-based Nigerian lecturer, wrote:

"May the soul of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Iku Baba Yeye) rest in peace. Condolences to his family members, friends, the Oyo state government, traditional leaders in Yoruba land, and all Oyo sons and daughters worldwide."

Akinpelumi Akinboye wrote:

"Rest in peace Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

"He was 83 years old and the longest reigning Alaafin ever, having ruled for 52 years."

Ogbeni Abulesowo said:

"Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has answered the calls of his ancestors.

"May God grants his family, the good people of Oyo, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the loss."

Alan wrote:

"One Of The Bravest, Poetic & Intelligent Kings Nigeria Ever Had

"Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Rest In Peace Alaafin Of Oyo! ️"

Opeyemi Ayoola wrote:

"Igi dá, Ilé Erin wó.

"Àfèrèmòjò kú, enu iṣà ńṣọ̀fò.

"We've all owed it a debt that one day, everything will be left behind including our influence... So do good!

"Goodnight the Alaafin Of Oyo.

"Rest in peace."

'Yinka Fafoluyi said:

"May God forgive all the shortcomings and accept the return of one of the longest-serving monarchs, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi.

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

