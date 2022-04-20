Police officers in Bayelsa command have expressed shock over the sudden death of ACP Emmanuel Idowu Asufin

The assistant commissioner of police reportedly collapsed in his office at police headquarters and died

A police officer who saw ACP Asufin before the incident said he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre where he was confirmed dead

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Emmanuel Idowu Asufin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Administration in the Bayelsa State Police Command, slumped and died while on duty on Tuesday, April 19.

ACP Asufin collapsed and died at the police headquarters in Ovom community, Yenagoa, on Tuesday afternoon, Daily Trust reported.

ACP Emmanuel Idowu Asufin died while on duty in his office. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The deceased, Legit.ng gathers, was an indigene of Ekwani community in Delta state.

Police officers express shock

Asufin's sudden death of the police chief threw the fold of the Bayelsa Police Command into shock. When journalists visited the police state command on Wednesday, April 20, the mood was solemn.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many police personnel, who worked with the deceased, expressed shock over his sudden demise.

An officer attached to Operation Puff Adder in Bayelsa Asufi's death "was shocking."

"Many of us saw him come into the headquarters smiling and exchanging pleasantries with everyone including the rank and file.

"But we were shocked when an alarm was raised that he collapsed. They had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre, where he was confirmed dead," the officer said.

It is a sad day, police command says

Police spokesman in Bayelsa state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the demise of ACP Asufin, said it was a sad day for the command.

Asufin served as Chief Security Officer to the Bayelsa Government House and Commander of the State Security Outfit, Operation Door Akpor.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike dies

In a similar development, Joseph Egbunike, deputy inspector general and the head of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), is dead.

Egbunike allegedly collapsed inside his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday, March 8.

Until his death, Egbunike was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police. The late Egbunike investigated suspended police chief, Abba Kyari.

Source: Legit.ng