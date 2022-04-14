The continued rampage by gunmen in Imo state intensified following the death of an Independent National Electoral Commission official

Unknown gunmen on Thursday, April 14, shot an official of the commission at Isinweke, Ihitte/Uboma local government area

CSP Michael Abatham, the Imo state police spokesman confirmed the incident, saying the command has already commenced an investigation

Ihitte/Uboma, Imo state -

Gunmen on Thursday killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Isinweke, the headquarters of the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, Anthony Nwokorie, was in charge of the polling unit where the gunmen attacked.

The Continuous Voter Registration was ongoing when the gunmen numbering over 10 stormed the scene, killing one person and dispersing the crowd.

They were said to be angry with the ongoing exercise by the residents of the area ahead of 2023 general election.

The deceased was shot in his chest and he died on the spot, an eyewitness who does not want his name to be mentioned confided in our correspondent.

The source said, “The registration was ongoing when gun-wielding men stormed the area and opened fire. They shot one of the INEC officials on the chest and he died on the spot, while others who scampered to safety sustained injuries.

“They were angry that INEC was carrying out the exercise in the area. Their mission from the way they operated was to disrupt the exercise which they succeeded in doing. This is not good for our people as we call for a president of South-East extraction in 2023.”

The police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack when contacted by our correspondent.

The member representing Ihitte Uboma LGA at the state House of Assembly, Onyemaechi Njoku, who confirmed the death to our correspondent, described the attack as senseless, and provocative.

He said that an official report would be lodged at the police station.

But INEC said that apart from the death of one of its staff during the attack, two other officials of the electoral umpire were also missing.

A statement issued by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission had suspended the Continuous Voter Registration in the Ihitte/Uboma LGA following the attack.

Source: Legit.ng