A civil servant has been suspended for reportedly spreading fake news about the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

According to the state's head of service, Pastor John Adeyemo, the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account

Meanwhile, Adeyemo said the name of the civil servant in question has been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment

The question on the lips of many people Ondo state is: Who is behind this death rumour? How can someone wake up to claim the governor is dead when he is in fact alive?

Well, the truth has finally come out. According to the state government, a civil servant was responsible.

As a result, the unnamed civil servant has been suspended for allegedly spreading fake news about the death of the governor.

Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo said that the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the governor.

Adeyemo said the name of the civil servant has been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.

A civil servant has been suspended for reportedly spreading fake news about the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Source: Facebook

According to him “the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government.

Meanwhile, speaking on arrival in the state, the governor, described the rumour as wicked and politically motivated.

Akeredolu thanked the people of the state, saying that he is very much alive.

He said:

“I left the shores of this country on the March 27, 2022. I was with my party, I was physically present, I was there until the early hours of 27th March, 2022.

“Throughout 26th, I was at the convention of the APC in Abuja and everybody saw me there. I even sat with delegates from Ondo state.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the ill health rumour about Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has been rubbished following a recent video shared by his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on her social media page.

In the video, the outspoken All Progressives Congress (APC) governor could be seen singing, praising God in apparent reference to the unsubstantiated ill health rumour being peddled possibly by his political detractors.

The Ondo state first lady and an aspirant for Imo east senatorial district election in 2023, in the post called on her husband to enjoy his vacation, blasting the news platform that published the unverified news about the governor's health.

