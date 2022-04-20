As southeast, a peaceful region in the country, continues to witness killings and other forms of atrocities, the Indigenous People of Biafra has pointed the blames on the steps of Ebubeagu security team.

The group alleged that members of the security are responsible for killing innocent citizens of Imo state and the southeast.

IPOB has released names of alleged militants behind burning and killings in southeast

The group consequently listed the Ebubeagu leaders who are allegedly behind the killings in Orlu senatorial zone of Imo state as:

1. Chibuike Igwe

2. Paul Udenwa From Amaifeke Orlu,

3. Okwudili Dim (aka) One Nigeria

4. The man called Sky from Umutanze Orlu

5. The man called 2men from Umuna in Orlu.

Others terrorising the region are:

1. Cyril Amasiatu (aka) wasara

2. Iron Agbaradu from-Amagu

3. Chinedu Agbaradu-Amagu commander

4. Cheta odinkenma – Amagu

5. Uchenna Nwachukwu

6. Chibyke Gezek Amagu

7. Chukwudi Odimegwu

Impersonators of ESN members in Orsu Ihiteukwa Uru

1. The man called Sky

2. The man called “No one”

3. The man called “Double lion”

4. The man called “Commander”.

Crimes in outheast

According to Poweful, the above mentioned are behind the killings in the region.

He said:

“These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going-on in these communities including kidnapping, car snatching, others. IPOB is hereby declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get handsome reward.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonise IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book to pay for their atrocities.”

