Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has given reasons why he joined the 2023 presidential race under the PDP

The governor said he wants to partner with God to be president of Nigeria, saying God needs to intervene in the affairs of the nation

Governor Emmanuel also dismissed rumours that he is contesting to position himself as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP

Uyo - Leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has reaffirmed his intention to run for president of Nigeria in 2023, stating that his ambition is to partner with God and rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Governor Emmanuel stated this on Sunday, May 8 during the Government House Prayer Conference held at Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel speaking at the Government House Prayer Conference in Uyo. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

He said Nigeria needs a visionary leader who is prepared to lead the country without self-aggrandizement, adding that he believes Nigeria can come out from its present condition with the right leader who will address the problems of the country.

He said:

“I am not entering the race to be vice president, I am entering the race so I can partner with God to be the president of Nigeria. I think Nigeria has reached a point where God has to intervene, if God does not intervene in 2023 we should forget it.

“God is looking for a leader this time to partner with in order to rescue and restore this country and if we all fold our arms thinking that I don’t want to be blackmailed, misconstrued, or misunderstood, we will continue to be where we are. There must be someone who will tell God here am I send me.

“There must arise someone who is going not for self-aggrandizement not for what he can gain, but for what God can use him to do. I am stepping out to say God if you need a man to partner because we’ve not recognized that God needs somebody to partner to rescue Nigeria, Lord, here am I send me I am available.’’

In his homily, the General Overseer, Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, speaking on the theme ‘Only God’, culled his text from 2Ch: 20: 2-17, calling on Christians to believe in the leadership that God has set over them, adding that it is through a godly covenant that the right leader can emerge.

Source: Legit.ng