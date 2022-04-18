After 18 days in captivity, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi has been released from captivity by his abductors

Abductors of the traditional ruler of Bukpe community in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory Hassan Shamidozhi have released him from captivity.

Shamidozhi was released by the abductors 18 days after some bandits abducted him from his palace on March 30.

The Nation reports that the bandits had invaded Shamidozhi's palace in Bukpe community and went away with the traditional leader and two others.

Hassan Shamidozhi has been released alongside two other victims of abduction.

Source: UGC

Also, the two other residents of the community - Ahmad Joel and his daughter, Precious Joel - who was kidnapped alongside the traditional leader were released by the bandits.

It was gathered that N2.5 million was paid to the bandits as a ransom for the release of the three victims of abduction.

Speaking on his ordeal, Shamidozhi said they were released after the abductors led them to a forest near Zokutu village.

He added that they had trekked for hours before appearing along Abaji-Toto road where they boarded a vehicle home.

