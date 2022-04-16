There are indications that negotiations between the Federal Government and terrorists, who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, have stalled following the refusal of the government to accede to their demands.

The terrorists are keeping about 100 passengers, who were abducted from the train, which derailed at Katari, Kaduna, after it was bombed.

There are indications that negotiations between the Federal Government and terrorists, who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train have stalled. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Eight persons were killed and 26 others injured when gunmen attacked the train and kidnapped the victims.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation said it was unable to establish contact with 163 of the passengers and seven crew members, who boarded the train.

It was gathered that the demand by the attackers for the release of 16 of their commanders and sponsors in custody in exchange for the abducted victims was not acceptable to the government.

Security sources said the authorities were still negotiating with the terrorists, while exploring other options to rescue the abductees, who were seen in a viral video sitting under a tree at an unknown location, believed to be the bandits’ camp.

Our correspondent gathered on Friday that the government was also not ready to pay ransom on the abductees.

