The federal government of Nigeria is going through a lot of pressure at the moment over the bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train

Whereabouts of 168 passengers are not yet known at present as families of these victims are knocking hard for intervention

It was gathered that the 168 missing passengers might of been abducted by bandits but there's no intelligence at present confirming any glimpse of them

FCT, Abuja - A mix of tears, grief, and pain reeled out of the faces of families of kidnapped victims in the Monday, March 28 Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack by suspected bandits.

According to Channels TV Families of the victims in a press briefing on Thursday, April 13 appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and rescue their loved ones.

It will be recalled that no fewer than 362 validated passengers on board were attacked by suspected bandits somewhere in an isolated village in Kaduna.

Legit.ng gathered that the bandit had set up a bomb ahead in the rail track which was later detonated and allowing them to attack the train.

NRC confirms 168 passengers still missing

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) revealed that 8 passengers were killed as a result of the attack while 168 passengers were still were said to have scampered for safety.

But numerous reports also have it that the whereabouts of the 168 may likely be that the bandits might have abducted them.

However, NRC confirmed that 362 passengers were on board prior to the attack.

Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists release Buhari's appointee, gives reason

However, one victim has been reportedly released by the bandits who launched the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

It was gathered that the released victim whose name is Alwan Ali Hassan is an appointee of President Buhari who serves as the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Hassan was among 398 passengers on the Kaduna-bound train which was attacked a few kilometres to Kaduna by terrorists who planted explosives on the rail track.

Ameachi appeals to Nigerians to donate to victims of train attack

Meanwhile, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has urged Nigerians to donate to the medical services of the affected victims.

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday, March 30 during a visit scene of the incident in Kaduna and to the victims of the attack at the hospital.

Recall Legit.ng reported that dead bodies were recovered at the scene of the incident while some of the victims are still receiving medical treatment.

