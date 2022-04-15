Tolling has resumed on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge even as armed security personnel have been deployed to mount strategic locations

Earlier, tolling was stopped at the bridge and at Lekki Tollgate after the October 2020 #EndSARS protest against police brutality

In a new twist, the Lekki Concession Company Limited had announced earlier that there will be no going back on re-opening the Toll gate, a move that was not accepted by the residents of the area

There is tight security at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge on Friday morning, April 15, as the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) put machinery in place to resume tolling at the Bridge.

Daily Trust reports that at the bridge this morning, there is heavy security there.

It was gathered that no fewer than five police patrols were stationed at strategic locations of the bridge to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Tolling on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has resumed.

Also officials of the LCC were in various corners of the tolling corridor as vehicles were seen passing the bridge.

Legit.ng gathered that contrary to an earlier announcement, payment of tolling using the upgraded electronic tag introduced by the LCC would commence today.

Ahead of the reopening, the LCC has advised motorists who have the old e-Tag which has now expired to contact its customer service for the upgrade device.

