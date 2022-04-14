The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the N4 trillion for subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari had earlier sent in the request to the federal lawmakers as part of the revision of the 2021 fiscal framework

Meanwhile, the President had requested the lawmakers to approve an additional N3.557 trillion in addition to the N442.72 billion provided in the 2022 budget for subsidy

Buhari requested the lawmakers to approve an additional ₦3.557 trillion in addition to the ₦442.72 billion provided in the 2022 budget for subsidy, The Guardian added.

New approvals

The House also approved the reduction in crude oil production quota from 1.8million barrel per day to 1.6 million barrel per day and a 73-dollar oil price benchmark.

The House also approved a cut in the provision for Federally Funded upstream projects being implemented by the federal government by about N200 billion from N352.80 billion.

