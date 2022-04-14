The president has urged federal lawmakers to urgently pass the Money Laundering Bill and Terrorism Prevention Bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter sent the bills to the Nigerian Senate while appealing for due consideration

The Senate is to consider the two critical bills seeking to facilitate the swift prosecution of money launderers and terrorist financiers in Nigeria

The Senate has received the Money Laundering Bill and Terrorism Prevention Bill transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for expeditious consideration and passage into law.

The Bills were accompanied by a letter read at the start of plenary on Thursday, April 14, by the Senate President, Ahamad Lawan.

President Buhari, in a letter dated April 12, 2022, said the request for the passage of both Bills was pursuant to the provisions of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Leadership reports.

The reason for prompt passage

He explained that the deficiencies in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT), make it imperative for the passage of both Bills.

Buhari warns

Buhari warned that the non-passage of both Bills poses a risk that may lead to the eventual blacklisting of Nigeria by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The letter reads:

“The Federal Ministry of Justice reviewed the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill currently pending before the National Assembly and have come up with revised versions of the Bills, incorporating the resolutions to the deficiencies pointed out in the Mutual Evaluation Report, thereby bringing Nigeria’s AML/CFT legal regime in conformity with the FATF recommendations.”

