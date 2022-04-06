The rise in the cost price of cooking gas across the country has continued to generate heated debate in the polity

This is as federal lawmakers have decided to wade into the outrageous price of the item and diesel so as to come up with a solution for the good of the people

Meanwhile, in previous months, the cost price of gas dropped by a difference of N400 in the domestic market but in recent days, it has gone up drastically leading to more hardship for the people

On Tuesday, April 5, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the sharp increase in the price of diesel also known as AGO and cooking gas in the country.

It, therefore, mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Gas Resources to investigate the outrageous rise, with a view to ensuring that a reasonable price is fixed to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The committees were given a time frame of six weeks by the House to conclude the assignment.

The motion, which led to the resolution was moved by a lawmaker from Imo state, Rep. Chike John Okafor, Leadership reports.

House of Reps is worried over the rise in the cost price of diesel and cooking gas prices. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

This disclosure was also confirmed via a on the official Facebook page of the House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, presided over the plenary yesterday in Abuja.

Part of the motion reads:

“Also concerned that the hike in the cost of diesel is alleged to be the handiwork of unscrupulous stakeholders in the industry, and is tantamount to economic sabotage, causing untold hardships for Nigerians as it will result in an increase in prices of food as well as other goods and services.”

