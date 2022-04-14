President Muhammadu Buhari was recently asked to vacate his position as the number citizen of Nigeria

The demand was made by the Northern Elders Forum which accused the president of failing to protect Nigerians

A northern youth group has dismissed the call by the forum, alleging that the group is sympathetic to an opposition figure in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Youth Network (NYN) has condemned the demand of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Tuesday, April 12 asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign immediately over his failure in providing security for Nigerians.

The convener of the Northern Youth Network, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed described the demand of the NEF as mischievous, unpatriotic, and aimed at weakening the morale of gallant Nigerian soldiers on the battlefield.

The Northern Youth Network stated that President Buhari has done well investing heavily in military equipment. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

The NYN said the call by the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed was ill-motivated and coming at a time the Nigerian Armed Forces were poised to finally crush BokoHaram/ ISWAP terrorists, banditry, and other forms of security threats in the nation.

Part of a statement the youth group sent to Legit.ng read:

"We are surprised that the Northern Elders Forum has not seen the vigour and determination the Nigerian Army has put into the war against insurgency and banditry in the past weeks and the successes recorded.

''Before now, part of the reason was that the terrorists operated with superior weapons to those used by our security agencies.

''Today, President Buhari has purchased weapons for modern warfare and our military is well equipped and has moved from a reactionary approach to the war against insurgency to taking the war to the enclaves of the terrorists and bandits with devastating consequences.

''This has led to the elimination of many notorious bandits and their commanders with thousands of their fighters surrendering to the military.

''We wish to also remind the Northern Elders Forum that, one major breakthrough is the declaration of bandits as terrorists by President Buhari's administration.

''With this instrument of the law, the Nigerian military has moved to the northeast with sophisticated weapons to protect the nation and eliminate the bandits.

''This has been gazetted making it illegal for terrorists and bandits to operate in the country and for anyone to aid and abet same.''

The group alleged that the NEF are sympathizers of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The NYN further stated that the demand from the NEF is unpatriotic and partisan, adding that it should not come from elders.

The group commended the gallantry of the armed forces particularly and urged the military to remain focused and determined and committed to fighting criminality in the country.

