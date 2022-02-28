An aide to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Levi Gbashi, was gunned down on Sunday, February 27, by a gang of criminals

Gbashi, as reported by an eyewitness, was killed by the criminals on his way from a burial ceremony somewhere in Donga LGA

The eyewitness disclosed that after asking him to kneel, the assailants shot Governor Ishaku's aide thrice

Donga LGA, Taraba - Levi Gbashi, an aide to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, was killed by some gunmen on Sunday, February 27, in the Donga local government area of the state.

According to an eyewitness, Tortsua Naagh, Gbashi was shot thrice by the criminals after he was accosted and asked to go on his knees.

Naagh told journalists that he and the governor's aide were on a motorcycle when they were stopped by the attackers, Leadership reports.

The eyewitness revealed that he was able to escape into the crowd of mourners after the gunmen's guns malfunctioned at the point of firing a shot at him.

His words:

“We were leaving the venue of the burial on a motorcycle when some young men stopped our motorcycle and ordered us to kneel down.

“We refused to comply as we wanted to buy time to attract the attention of people who were still around.

“One of them opened fire on Hon. Gbashi three times and killed him instantly.

“He turned to me and the gun hooked. In the process of running to get another gun from one of them, I also ran and entered the crowd at the venue of the burial.

“He followed me, but could not get me, that was how I escaped death by the whiskers.”

The painful incident has been confirmed by the chairman of Donga local government council, Hon. Nashuka Ipeyen, who has also alerted security agents to begin investigations.

