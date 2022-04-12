The Rivers state Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the matter at present, as it is not clear what the situation is at the moment

Emerging reports have confirmed that some unknown gunmen attacked two commercial buses with passengers in Rivers State.

The Nation newspaper reports that the buses were coming from Port-Harcourt enroute Kalabari riverine axis in Degema, Asaritoru, and Akukutoru Local Government Councils.

Witnesses from the host community where the incident occurred revealed that the attack raised panic in the community as people scampered for safety.

Legit.ng gathered that the Rivers state Police Command is yet to confirm the incident. It is also believed that the whereabouts of passengers inside the buses is unknown at the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng