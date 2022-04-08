The security challenge of the country has continued to bother the safety of the people in the land with the call by some personalities in the country for the people to bear arms

In reaction, the minister of police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi who is not in support of the above demand explained why Nigerians cannot bear arms

According to the minister, the moment Nigerians are allowed to bear arms, the insecurity challenge would return from bad to worse

The minister of police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has said the country’s insecurity challenge would be worsened if Nigerians are allowed to bear arms.

He made this disclosure during a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, April 7, while answering a question on the call by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, who last week said Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms in self-defense considering the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Dingyadi noted that the federal government is doing all it takes to minimise the circulation of firearms among most Nigerians, Daily Trust reports.

Dingyadi also said FG is working tirelessly to mop up illegal weapons in the circulation and any attempt to legalize owning of weapons by individuals. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The minister said:

“We are even doing all we can to ensure that we minimize the circulation of firearms among most Nigerians. We should restrict this to people who are supposed to own them, those who are supposed to use them, people who have been trained to use them and people who have access to use them.

“Otherwise, if you make it all people’s affair, it will worsen the situation. This is my honest opinion. I don’t share that view at this moment, I don’t support that."

The way forward for officers

He added that his ministry was doing everything in its capacity to ensure that implementation of salary increment for police officers across the country becomes a reality as soon as possible, Leadership also reported.

