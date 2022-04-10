Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the terrain where bandits operate makes security operations difficult

Mohammed said the current administration has invested in tackling insecurity, adding that efforts would be more impactful with the citizen's support

Despite how bad things look, Nigerians have been charged to join in the fight because they have roles to play in tackling insecurity

Lagos - The federal government has opened up on the difficulty of fighting bandits in the country despite its investment in tackling insecurity.

Daily Trust reported that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture revealed the difficulty is because of the terrain in which the bandits operate.

Lai Mohammed has urged Nigerians to help the government in the fight against bandits.

Mohammed who made the disclosure as a guest on a Bond FM programme in Lagos on Saturday, April 9, said efforts would be more impactful if the government’s efforts were supported by citizens.

The mister also reacted to the suggestion of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to hire mercenaries. He said mercenaries cannot be compared with the Nigerian security forces.

Mohammed said:

“Governor El-Rufai spoke out of a deep concern about the situation. He might have spoken out because of the circumstances at which the bandits are emboldened to operate.

“If we employ mercenaries to fight the bandits, we should have it at the back of our minds that they are only mercenaries and not our security personnel who will return to wherever after their task is done.”

In another report by The Nation, Mohammed called upon Nigerians to help the federal government in the fight against bandits and insurgents by exposing the criminals living in their neighborhoods.

He noted that the investment by the incumbent government in tackling insecurity would be more impactful and more successful if the citizens on their part would not harbor the criminals living in their neighborhoods.

