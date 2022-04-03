Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerians embarking on journeys are no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport

The former president was reacting to the recent Kaduna train attack where people sustained injuries, some abducted and others killed

Despite how bad things look, Nigerians have been charged not to allow the present situation to overwhelm the country

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed concern over the security challenges confronting Nigeria, saying the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been overwhelmed by it.

Obasanjo's statement follows the attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists on Monday, March 28.

The attack which sparked a nationwide outrage claimed the lives of some Nigerians and others were abducted.

Reacting to the incident, Obasanjo expressed concern that citizens “are no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport”, Daily Trust reports.

The former Nigerian leader described it as a “serious situation”.

Obasanjo disclosed this while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team at his penthouse residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He further called on all stakeholders to join hands in curbing the nation's worsening insecurity, New Telegraph reports.

The former leader stated:

"So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution, unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

"I believe that all right thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

Kaduna governor threatens to bring in foreign mercenaries

Following the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had vowed to hire foreign mercenaries to fight against terrorists if the federal government does act quickly to end the continuous terror attacks in the northern region.

The governor called for air and ground bombing of the forests areas where terrorists hibernating around Kaduna state.

Speaking on solutions to the security challenges, El-Rufai said governors will have no choice but to take action to protect the lives and properties of their people.

