FCT, Abuja - On Friday, April 8, a Federal High Court in Abuja struck out eight out of the 15-count charge filed against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the federal government.

Ruling on Kanu’s application, Justice Binta Nyako struck out counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14.

Eight of the 15-count charges against IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu have been struck out. Photo credit: @General_Somto

Source: Twitter

The judge explained that the charges struck out did not disclose any offence against the IPOB leader.

Justice Nyako said the IPOB leader is to stand trial on counts 1,2,3,4,5,8 and 15.

Here are details of the eight charges against Kanu that were struck out by the court, as earlier reported by PM News:

Count six

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to attack Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count seven

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to kill Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count eight

"That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you directed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Aproscribed organization to manufacture Bombs and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (f) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count nine

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku. Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Eundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you Incite members of the Public to stop the Anambra State Elections and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count 10

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you Incite members of the Public to destroy Public facilities and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count 11

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population of Nigeria. In furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria threatened members of the Public not to come out on Monday the 31″ day of May 2021 and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count 12

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite members of the Public to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria and that you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Count 14

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite violence in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria olence you directed members of the Public to destroy Public Transport system in Lagos, resulting in major economic loss to the Government and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013."

Nnamdi Kanu: Soludo advises FG, reveals two key actions to take on IPOB leader

Recall that the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, recently advised the federal government on how to deal with Nnamdi Kanu's case.

Soludo said the trial of the IPOB leader should be sped up so that he either gets convicted of freed by the court.

The Anambra state chief executive also canvassed for establishing a truth and reconciliation panel to address the agitation in the southeast region.

Source: Legit.ng