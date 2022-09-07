Senior lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and Controller General of Prisons before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos

The activist is suing President Buhari, NASS and others for failing to provide CCTV, and other instruments of restraint at the Kuje Prison, Abuja, which led to the Kuje attack in July

Meanwhile, in July 2022, the Kuje correctional facility was attacked by insurgents, and over 600 inmates were freed, including 64 Boko Haram terrorists

A report by The Nation has it that Activist-lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari over the July attack by terrorists on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The terrorists released over 600 inmates, including 64 Boko Haram terrorists from the facility.

The suit was filed by his lawyers, Mrs. Funmi Falana and Adeola Ademuwagun, on Tuesday, August 23 at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Femi Falana, SAN, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and prisons boss, to court. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The defendants listed

Listed as first to third defendants are the President, the National Assembly and the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Premium Times reported also.

Falana raised concerns

In the originating summons, Falana raised two questions for determination: whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to provide monitoring devices, close circuit television (CCTV) and other instruments of restraint at correctional centres, in line with Section 28 (1) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

He also asked the court to determine whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to establish and maintain a fully equipped armed squad, intelligence and at correctional centres in line with Section 28 (2) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

