Experts say Nigeria must embrace space technology and all its derivable benefits if it must maintain its number one position as the biggest economy in Africa.

Digital economy which is being widely celebrated relies on space technology, hence the need to pay more attention to its development

The federal government is keen on the initiative and wants effective satellite solutions, even in rural areas

FCT, Abuja - The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has thrown its weight behind the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in its quest for effective satellite solutions in rural areas.

Acting Director-General of the ICRC, Mr. Michael Ohiani gave the assurance when he received a team from the space agency led by its Director-General Dr. Halilu Shaba, who came on a courtesy visit to the ICRC in Abuja on Wednesday, April 7.

ICRC Acting DG says cost-effective satellite system solutions in rural Nigeria is effective with a PPP arrangement. Photo credit: ICRC

The space agency is currently carrying out research in the field of broadband technology that will result in cost-effective satellite system solutions in rural Nigeria through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The project was designed as part of the solution toward meeting Nigeria’s aspiration of providing up to 90% of Nigerians with fast, affordable, reliable, and high-speed broadband internet.

Speaking during the meeting, Ohiani said:

“We are happy to welcome the DG of NARSDA, Dr. Shaba. I assure him that I am very passionate in respect of the proposed project.

“I pledge to give him all the necessary support to ensure that many PPP projects will be brought to fruition from NARSDA.”

Speaking further, Ohiani said that there were many areas of partnerships that the ICRC and the Space Agency can collaborate to explore.

In a presentation to the team from NASRDA, the ICRC pointed out that:

“PPPS can support research and education, engineering development, design, and manufacture, particularly in the areas of instrumentation, rocketry, and small satellites development.

“Other areas identified for such partnerships included: remote sensing, satellite meteorology, communications, and information technology as well as defense and security.”

On his part, the DG of NARSDA commended the ICRC for analyzing the proposed project of NASRDA and making it take proper shape from research to commercial actualization.

His words:

“For us, ICRC is very pertinent to the infrastructure development of Nigeria, the Commission is also important to space science and technology development.

“If you look at space, it is not something that goes through normal budgetary allocations because of the kind of funds needed.

“But we are committed and we are convinced because we believe that the money of the future will come from space science and that is why a lot of people are running to space and we want Nigerians to also benefit from this.”

