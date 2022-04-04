A workshop to transform agricultural produce into secondary products will be held in the Nigerian capital, Abuja this month

Experts at the seminar will also discuss making agriculture attractive to Nigerian youths in the nearest future

There is optimism among the organisers that if many people are involved in primary and secondary agricultural activities, productivity will increase

FCT, Abuja - The International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) will on Thursday, April 7, 2022, host a workshop with a view to making agriculture attractive to Nigerian youths.

The workshop will, however, focus mainly on how to transform agricultural produce into secondary products.

The Buhari-led government in Nigeria has been very vocal about its diversification toward agriculture. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The workshop, slated to hold in Abuja, has as its theme: ''Value-Chain Approach: Transformation of Agricultural Produce to Pharmaceuticals and Food Products.''

A statement from the organisers signed by Dr. Chima Nwosu said the purpose of the workshop was to discuss farming activities and the technologies applied, or applicable.

It added that if many people are involved in primary and secondary activities, productivity will increase.

Part of the statement read:

“The focus of the IIAS Project group is to identify people who are involved in farming activities but are not able to qualify for regular bank loans or financing.

“The aim is to help these people increase their productivity, market their products within well-designed channels, and expand participation.

“The group said the workshop will be a hands-on affair that will explore the transformation of agricultural produce into secondary products, and will also address appropriate supply chain models across Nigerian states, neighbouring countries, and other regions.

“While the training targets export readiness, expanding the intra-state supply chain would be given more considerable latitude.”

According to the statement, the workshop would be handled by top professionals and experts in the field.

It said:

“We are tapping from the knowledge of our members who have volunteered to be part of the efforts.

“The IIAS Project Department is currently working with farmers, traders, warehouse owners, transporters, marketers, digital marketers, and advertisers to expand the supply chain across African countries.

“More than 700 individuals have registered for our pilot agricultural loan/grant programme. Some of these are from Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Guinea, Cameroun, South Africa, and Togo.

“Our efforts are geared towards addressing the issue of food security.”

President Buhari approves creation of farm estates across Nigeria

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari took decisive action towards achieving food security across the country by the end of 2021.

The Nigerian leader approved the setting up of integrated farm estates in all senatorial districts on Sunday, September 5.

Paul Ikonne, the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) made the disclosure.

Governor Hope Uzodimma commissions Acharaubo Farm Estate in Owerri

In a related development, Governor Hope Uzodimma on Friday, March 11 commissioned the Acharaubo Farm Estate at Emekuku in Owerri North local government area of Imo state.

The project which is in partnership with NALDA is an investment of the state that had been abandoned for over three decades.

With over 35 hectares of land, the estate currently has six poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, three goat houses with 196 goats, three pig houses containing 108 pigs, three solar-powered boreholes, access roads, and drainage, as well as solar-powered street lights.

