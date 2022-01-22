The ICRC has commenced moves to ensure the six Inland Container Depots located in Nigeria are working well

Each of the geo-political zones of Nigeria has one depot, but they are not operational at the moment

ICRC is an agency of government under the presidency, charged with the responsibility of regulating all government concessions and Public-Private Partnerships

FCT, Abuja - In a bid to get the six Inland Container Depots (ICDs) located in each of the geo-political zones of Nigeria to become operational, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Wednesday, January 19 held a meeting with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) who are the owners of the project and the concessionaires.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the ICRC, sought to find solutions to the factors hindering the completion of the dry ports whose contracts were signed since 2006.

Participants pose for a photo after the meeting. Photo credit: ICRC

Source: Facebook

Acting Director-General of the commission, Michael Ohiani, who declared the meeting open, stressed that 16 years after the concession contracts were signed, some of the ICDs were still at 5% completion while only two had gotten to 55% and 68%, hence the need for the meeting.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Manji Yarling, head of media and publicity at the ICRC, noted that also at the meeting was Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, ICRC’s Director of Contract Compliance Department, and his team.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking further, the Ag. DG said:

“We want to rub minds and come up with how we can make progress: what are the challenges taking into consideration that these projects have already gotten Mr. President’s attention and more so, we need to decongest our seaports. Also when completed, these ICDs will bring the required benefit to our citizens and our country Nigeria.

“We are not unaware that at the material time that the contracts were signed, ICRC as a Commission had not been set up, so no proper Outline Business Cases (OBCs) were done for the projects like we now do, but I want us to have a frank discussion so that we can chart a way forward.”

The commission reminded the concessionaires and NSC that by its Act, it is to take custody of all PPP contracts including the ones for the ICDs.

However, the concessionaires told the ICRC that the 16 years journey had been fraught with various challenges which had hampered any progress that could have been recorded.

While thanking the stakeholders for honouring the invitation of the ICRC, it was resolved that going forward, there will be periodic meetings to ensure that the projects are speedily completed.

ICRC insists on safety of vehicles at Lagos airport car park

Meanwhile, following recent media reports on the incidence of vehicle vandalism at the car park of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the management of the ICRC recently visited the multi-level parking facility.

The team led by Ohiani visited the facility which was described in some reports as ‘a den of thieves.’

The visit was a joint monitoring inspection by the commission and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to assess the safety situation of vehicles parked by the general public.

FAAN moves against corrupt officials in Lagos, Abuja

FAAN recently announced that it has apprehended 90 staff in Lagos and Abuja airports for various corrupt practices.

The airport authority said those arrested were involved in shady deals as well as aiding passengers with fake COVID-19 test results.

They were also accused of giving unauthorized yellow cards for those traveling, cheating travellers under the guise of helping them with their boarding passes, and acting as middlemen between passengers and airlines.

Source: Legit.ng