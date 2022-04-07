Lauretta Onochie says the minister of justice Abubakar Malami has not resigned from President Buhari's government

The presidential aide on Thursday night, April 7, stated that the information making the rounds on the alleged report is totally false

Malami is believed to be nursing an ambition to become the Governor of Kebbi State on the platform of the APC

Reports that the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami resigned has been described as fake.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Lauretta Onochie made this known in reaction to reports that Malami resigned to contest for Kebbi governorship election.

Lauretta in a tweet via her verified Twitter account on Thursday, April 7, said the information making the rounds is false.

She tweeted:

"FAKE NEWS ALERT:

"The Information making the rounds, that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister Of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami [SAN], has resigned, is totally FALSE."

AGF Malami speaks on alleged governorship ambition in Kebbi state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the report that Malami declared his interest to run for the seat of governor in Kebbi has been dismissed.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement released by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami's special assistant on media and public relations.

Gwandu in the statement released on Tuesday, April 5, noted that the report which has been made viral by a section of the media was "triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists."

Minister of Justice Malami finally opens up on resigning from office

In a related development, the AGF reacted to claims that he has already resigned from his office.

In his keynote address during a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Malami dismissed the claim and cautioned journalists to verify reports before releasing them.

His words:

“Many who relied on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation."

