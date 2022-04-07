Abba Kyari's lawyer, Cynthia Ikena, made a grave mistake by not informing the Federal High Court of her absence properly

This earned Kyari's fundamental enforcement suit against the NDLEA the dismissal it got on Thursday, April 7

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, struck out the suit after Ikena's absence was obvious in court

Abuja - A fundamental enforcement rights suit filed by suspended DCP Abba Kyari against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been struck out by Federal High Court, Abuja.

During the court proceeding on Thursday, April 7, the pressing judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed Kyari's suit after the NDLEA's lawyer, Joseph Sunday, asked the court to dismiss the matter, Daily Nigerian reports.

The court struck out Kyari's suit because his lawyer was absent in court (Photo: Abba Kyari)

This court answered Sunday's prayer because when the case in question was called, Cynthia Ikena, lawyer to Kyari, was absent.

Justice Ekwo said he was informed that Ikena sent a letter, praying the court for an adjournment.

However, since the said letter was not filed by the lawyer nor was Sunday copied in it according to court rule, the case was struck out.

Abba Kyari finally opens up, makes serious allegation against NDLEA

Meanwhile, Kyari had claimed that corrupt operatives of the NDLEA framed him up for demanding a reward for a whistleblower who aided the Police Intelligence Response Team in the arrest of a suspect.

Kyari who is standing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged involvement in a drug deal accused the NDLEA operatives of providing cover for drug cartels to ferry cocane into Nigeria.

The suspended senior police officer who used to head the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has been in the eye of the storm after he was first fingered in a multi-million-dollar Internet fraud case by the US government.

Amid the US government's request to extradite Kyari, the NDLEA accused him of being involved in drug dealings, alongside other police officers.

Abba Kyari finally speaks, reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were behind his travails.

