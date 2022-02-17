The embattled deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has accused IPOB and ESN of being behind his woes

Kyari who has been suspended from the police made the claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by DIG Joseph Egbunike

The panel was not, however, convinced by the DCP's claim and reportedly recommended his demotion

FCT, Abuja - Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police, has alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

DCP Abba Kyari told a probe panel that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are behind his travails. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

The newspaper further stated that Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East."

Your claim watery, panel tells Kyari

It was learnt that the panel faulted Kyari's claim, saying it is watery and recommended his demotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, IGP Usman Baba and members of the Force Management Team, on Wednesday, February 16, visited the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, in his office at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

Daily Trust cited an unnamed senior officer as stating that the reason for the IGP's visit was not unconnected with Kyari’s case.

However, the Force in a statement sighted by Legit.ng said the visit was aimed at solidifying the synergy between the Police and the Judiciary as key players in the Criminal Justice System of the nation with a view to ensuring a smooth and efficient dispensation of justice.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had in July 2021 indicted Kyari of conspiring with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, in a $1.1 million scam.

Amid the discussions on his possible extradition to the United States over the accusation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dropped another bombshell against Kyari on Monday, February 14.

The agency declared Kyari wanted “over his involvement in a 25kg cocaine deal”. Hours after the declaration, the police announced his arrest and subsequent transfer to the NDLEA’s custody.

Hushppupi: Police get only 2 weeks to investigate, conclude Abba Kyari's case

Meanwhile, allegations made against DCP Kyari regarding the $1 million scam masterminded by Hushpuppi will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Source: Legit.ng