President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Abdullahi as the minister of environment.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday in a statement issued by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

The appointment takes effect immediately.

Abdullahi was the minister of state for science, technology and innovation before he was redeployed to head the ministry of environment.

“The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country,” the statement reads.

The development comes months after Sharon Ikeazor took over as acting minister of environment, following the redeployment of Mahmood Abubakar.

Buhari had, in September 2021, appointed Abubakar to assume office as the substantive minister of agriculture and rural development following the sack of Sabo Nanono.

Nanono’s sack as minister of agriculture was announced in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, on September 1, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng