Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Kingmakers of the Owu kingdom in Ogun state have screened 12 princes jostling for the Olowu of Owu stool in Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun state.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of the Owu kingdom, led other kingmakers in the statutory selection process, which lasted for about seven hours on Wednesday, March 30, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that they have forwarded the list of the selected candidates to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for approval and announcement of the new Olowu.

Out of the 12 princes interested in the stool from the Otileta Ruling House, seven made it through the screening stage.

Here are their names:

Dr Adegbemi Adewale, Archbishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Prince Adelani Oladimeji Prince Matemilola Adelola Prince Olatidoye Olaniyi Prince Adeyanju Bakinson Prince Simeon Soyele Prince Adesina Adelani

How the screening was conducted

The kingmakers, it was learnt, did not vote to pick the seven candidates. During the screening and interview sessions, scores were awarded based on the performances of each of the candidates.

Here are the results of the candidates:

Prince Adegbemi Adewale, PhD - 1,027 points Prince Adelani Oladimeji - 909 points Matemilola Adelola - 886 points Prince Olatidoye Olaniyi - 863 Prince Adeyanju Bakinson - 862 Simeon Soyele - 827 Adesina Adelani - 801

Governor Abiodun is expected to announce the new Olowu, in a matter of days.

Legit.ng recalls that the Olowu stool became vacant, following the demise of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

