By an act of providence, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, escaped death on Monday, March 28

Igwe Achebe on Saturday, April 2, revealed that he was at the verge of boarding the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday

The monarch who said he was at the train station changed his mind after receiving a call to attend an emergency

Enugu - If not for a phone call, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, would have boarded the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by bandits on Monday, March 28.

Speaking on Saturday, April 1, Achebe noted that he was planning to board the train when a phone call invited him for an emergency, The Nation reports.



In fact, the monarch noted that he was at the train station when the call which can be described as a blessing came.

He stated:

“I was among the passengers meant to be on the train last Monday because I had a meeting I was supposed to be attending. I was already at the train station when I got a call over an emergency and I had to leave the station to attend to it.”

Achebe regretted the terrible security situation in Nigeria.

State government finally reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna-bound train

Meanwhile, following the gruesome terrorists' attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train, on Monday, March 8, the Kaduna state government had said that several victims are yet to be accounted for.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that from the latest update on the rescue mission eight corpses have been recovered.

Aruwan also said that 26 people who were injured during the terrorist attack are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

He noted that from records obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 362 people boarded the train.

His words:

“The Kaduna state government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile."

