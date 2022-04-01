For a lot of reasons, civil servants and retirees in Lagos state are at peace with the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led government

The Lagos governor on Friday, April 1, announced that the state is not owing workers and retirees any dime

Sanwo-Olu added that the state just paid not less than 515 retirees the total sum of N1.520 billion as pensions

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Friday, April 1, spoke on one of the great feats of his administration in terms of civil servants' welfare.

The Lagos governor noted that since he took over the leadership of the state in 2019, the welfare of workers and retirees has been prioritised.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is one of the few states that do not owe workers salaries

Sanwo-Olu added that the accrued pensions of retirees have been paid.

He disclosed that just recently, the accounts of not less than 515 retirees were credited with a total of N1.5 billion as pensions.

The APC governor boasted that Lagos remains one of the few states in Nigeria that are not owing workers' salaries or retirees' pensions.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

"In keeping with our administration’s promise that we will ensure all Lagos state civil service retirees get their accrued pension, I’m indeed glad to say that we have walked the talk.

"Between May 2019 when we took the mantle of leadership and now, over N38 Billion has been paid to 9,865 retirees.

"515 retirees had their savings accounts credited with a total of N1.520 Billion at a bond presentation ceremony held recently.

"Despite prevailing economic challenges that have plagued the world over, the Lagos state government prioritizes the welfare of its employees and retirees, has ensured that monies are promptly remitted into individual employees’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) monthly, and also made it a priority that retirees access their retirement benefits ASAP.

"Lagos state is one of the few states in the federation that does not owe monthly pension contributions, and we will not relent in our duties nor renege on our promise to employees and retirees that their welfare will not be taken for granted."

The governor also shared the same statement via Facebook:

