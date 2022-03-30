There is a new development regarding the trial of Hilton Hotel owner, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and six workers involved in the death of Timothy Adegoke

The court dismissed a “no-case-submission” filed by the counsels to all the defendants facing trial in the alleged killing of Timothy

Earlier, the presiding judge, and Chief Justice of Osun, Justice Adepele-Ojo had during the last sitting adjourned the matter till Wednesday, after listing to the defence counsel’s plea

An Osun State High Court, Osogbo presided by Justice Oyebola Ojo has ruled that Hilton Hotel owner, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and six workers have a case to answer over the death of an MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

The Nation reports that the defendants’ counsel led by Yusuf Alli, SAN told the court at the last sitting that the defendants do not have a case to answer because the prosecution failed to establish any case against them, which the prosecutor, M O Omosun opposed.

At the sitting on Wednesday, March 30, Justice Ojo said a prima facie case was established against all the defendants.

The Chief Judge of Osun State ordered that the owner of Hilton hotel and six others standing trial over the death of Timothy be remanded in the Ilesa Correctional facility. Photo credit: Humorcity

She said:

“Evidence before the court states that Timothy lodged in the hotel owned by Adedoyin. Adesola who is the 7th defendant, the receptionist received the lodger.”

The court ruled

The court also held that wife of the deceased spoke to him while in the facility but he could not be reached afterward by the wife.

She called on the defendants to enter their defence.

K. Eleja said in view of the ruling, the defence would enter their defense but asked for time to prepare for the defence.

case adjourned

The case was adjourned till April 25, 2022 for opening of defense.

Trial of suspected killers of OAU student, Adedoyin, 6 others begins

Meanwhile, there was heavy security presence at the Osun state High Court Oke-Fia, Osogbo via Government House on Thursday morning as the trial of Adedoyin and six staff commenced over alleged involvement in the mysterious death of Adegoke.

An armoured personnel carrier was stationed in front of the Court as three other police patrol vans were also stationed at the entrance of the Court.

Security operatives were at the entrance of the Court, checking all the people entering the premises.

