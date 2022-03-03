A piece of news that would be termed as a process of 'justice at last', the trial of the suspected murderers of OAU student, Timothy Adegoke has begun

Armed security men have surrounded the Osun State High Court Oke-Fia, Osogbo, In the early hours of the day, Thursday, March 3

Meanwhile, the defendants, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six others were alleged to have been involved in the murder of a Master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke

There was heavy security presence at the Osun State High Court Oke-Fia, Osogbo via Government House on Thursday morning as the trial of owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff commenced over alleged involvement in the mysterious death of a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

The Nation reports that one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) was stationed in front of the Court as three other police patrol vans were also stationed at the entrance of the Court.

Security operatives were at the entrance of the Court, checking all the people entering the premises.

The family of the deceased is waiting patiently for the law to take its course on the case. Photo credit: Edidem Alexander Asuquo Edet

Source: Facebook

The trial today

At 8am, the entrance of the court opposite the government house, along Ilobu road, has been heavily policed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The defendants were due to appear at court 1, where Osun state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, would preside over the matter, The Punch added.

In anticipation of the crowd that may storm the court to witness the trial, the main gate of the premises of the High Court was manned by many heavily armed policemen and some plainclothes security men, suspected to be operatives of State Security Service.

People going in were thoroughly searched and made to identify themselves before they were allowed into the premises.

Previous trial

Adedoyin, as well as, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle, had previously been arraigned before Federal High Court in Abuja on counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence and murder.

But counsel to the family of the deceased, Femi Falana, SAN, had written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba asking that the matter be returned to Osun state, where the crime was allegedly committed.

Upon return to court on February 7, the prosecutor withdrew the matter.

Police withdraw murder case against suspected killer of OAU student, Adedoyin

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn a case against the owner of Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin; and six others charged with the murder of Timothy Adegoke.

The police told an Abuja high court on Monday, February 7, that the force wished to discontinue all proceedings in the murder case for further investigation.

In a Notice of Discontinuation of Charge No.CR/015/2022 brought pursuant to Section 108 of Administration of Criminal Act 2015’, on February 7, 2022, the police told the court to discontinue the matter.

Police identify who killed missing vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem

In another report, the police have revealed how missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, who was recently found dead barely one month after his disappearance, died.

According to the authorities, the journalist was killed by a hit-and-run driver identified as Itoro Clement.

CP Frank Mba, the Force spokesman, confirmed the development on Friday, November 12.

Source: Legit.ng