A piece of news that would gladden the heart of Nigerians who are seriously looking for an opportunity to be in the Force

The Nigerian Army has announced the ongoing recruitment process for Direct Short Service Commission Course

In a post shared on the official Facebook page of the Army on Friday, March 24, interested persons have been asked to visit the recruitment site to check for further information

The Nigerian Army has opened its application portal for the Direct Short Service Commission Course 26/2022.

The Army made this disclosure through a post shared on its official Facebook page on Friday, March 25.

According to the army authorities, the application, which started on March 25, 2022, will end on May 6, 2022, Daily Trust added.

The Army has urged the general public to beware of fake registration sites. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Army shared:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel, but only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered, according to a statement.

Interested candidates should visit recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply and the application is free.

Entry Requirement:

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

A. Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

B. Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Medical consultants could be between 25 – 40 years of age by July 2022.

C. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards.

D. Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who is either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

E. Applicants must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

F. Measure in height at least 1.68m (for males) and 1.65m (for females).

G. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel applying must be free from any disciplinary case and endorsed by the applicant’s Commanding Officer/Commander.

H. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of learning.

I. Possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

J. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

K. Applicants must possess an NYSC discharge certificate or a valid exemption certificate as appropriate.

L. Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant regulating bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

M. Only post-secondary academic credentials obtained from 2011 to date will be considered.

N. Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

O. Candidates must not have any bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

P. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post-secondary).

Q. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of NA sponsorship to tertiary academic institutions (where applicable). Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years in the unit.

R. Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity.

S. Candidates with the ability to swim will have added advantages.

Start with Boko Haram, retired police officer tells Nigerians who want to face Russian soldiers

Meanwhile, Adedayo Adeoye, deputy Inspector-General of Police (retd.) had reacted dismissed soldiers who have expressed readiness to fight invading Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Adeoye stated that the military officers should be deployed in Borno, Yobe and other states in the northeast region in Nigeria to combat terrorists.

According to him, the planned mission of the Nigerian fighters was suicidal as they neither understood the Kyiv terrain nor the art of warfare in Europe

The former police personnel explained that the federal government should be proactive to motivate and re-absorb the dismissed military men to boost the war against Boko Haram and other terror groups.

Come and fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians, others as it opens entry to foreign war volunteers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fighters from around the world who are interested in fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russian forces could come to the country.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion.

Zelenskyy’s decree takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place.

Source: Legit.ng