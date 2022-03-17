FG, yesterday, said it was yet to take an official position on the Senate’s rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for expunging Section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act 2022

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, dropped the hint on Wednesday in Abuja

Reacting to this development, the former governor of Jigawa state, has faulted the federal lawmakers on the bill, accusing them of being selfish

The Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has reacted to the recent electoral act that was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the federal lawmakers over their selfish interests for bringing in section 84(12), which Buhari asked them to delete.

In an interview with The Guardian, the politician noted that who went down through memory lane, spoke extensively about the tussle between members of the National Assembly and the state governors admitted that senators are only interested in promoting their selfish gains in the polity.

Sule Lamido faulted National Assembly members for bringing section 84(12) into the electoral act bill. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

He said:

"Historically, since our days in the National Assembly, way back in 1979, there has been this contest between the National Assembly members and governors, even though members get elected through the influence of their governors, by the time they converge at the National Assembly they begin to find power in their associations and groups as an institution and begin to see how they can best promote their interests rather than making the right laws to govern Nigeria in the most effective way.

"They begin to bring in their interests and begin to use their positions in the National Assembly to address issues, which don’t assure them of their security."

Speaking further, Lamido urged the lawmakers to tread with caution in their display of power.

He added:

"This is not the first Assembly to do that; tussle for power, influence between legislators and the executive seems to be an old one.

"But then there should be something called maturity, character; there should be a moral benchmark because there are some things you don’t do because they are too obvious, you know people see through you.

"It is in the character of the National Assembly or legislature to attempt to use the authority of their office to promote their interest; that is normal but what we are saying is, it should be done with some degree of caution."

