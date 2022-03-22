The Dangote Fertiliser Plant at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state will be commissioned on Tuesday, March 22

The tape cutting will be done by President Muhammadu Buhari himself who is presently in the state

The plant has been described by Dangote Industries as Africa’s Largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser Complex

Ibeju Lekki, Lagos - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 22, arrived in Lagos to commission the multi-billion dollars Dangote Fertiliser Plant at Ibeju Lekki.

The Nation gathered that the $2.5 billion-worth plant has the capacity to produce three million metric tonnes (mt) of urea each year.

The plant is rated Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex (Photo: Channels TV)

Dangote Industries is priding itself on establishing Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex which takes not less than 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

While the plant is expected to turn out more than $400 million in foreign exchange to the Nigerian economy, it was built to complement the production capacity of other existing factories.

After tape cutting ceremony, President Buhari will move on to tour the Lekki Deep Seaport and the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant.

A video of the president's arrival in the state was shared by Channels TV.

