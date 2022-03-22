Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos, to commission special projects carried out by Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration

Buhari arrived in the early hours of Tuesday, March 22, and was received by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of the state council

While in Lagos, the president is expected not just to commission Dangote Fertiliser Plant but also to inspect the ongoing construction of the refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos on a working visit to commission and inspect some projects in the state.

His aircraft touched down at about 10 am on Tuesday, March 22, at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Channels TV reports that the President was welcomed to the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some members of the Lagos State Executive Council.

He later boarded a chopper to Lekki, where he is expected to commission the multi-billion dollars Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

President Buhari is also expected to inspect the ongoing construction at the Dangote Refinery, as well as the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Details later…

Senate sends Buhari important advice over Navy's largest ship

Meanwhile, President Buhari has been advised to take over the NNS ARADU, the Nigerian Navy's largest ship. The call was made by the lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, December 1, during the plenary.

In a motion raised by Senator Thompson Sekibo and 14 other lawmakers, the Senate said it is important for the president to take charge and resuscitate the Navy fleet.

The lawmakers said the repairs of the ship became necessary for national security, safety and pride for the nation.

Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it, says Senator Amosun

In other news, a former governor of Ogun state and senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun, has stated that President Buhari has done more good for the country and will leave office in 2023 a hero.

Amosun made the comment while making comparisons of the six years administration of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the sixteen years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the country's current main opposition party.

Amosun, a certified chartered accountant, made the comment during an event commemorating the 2021 Annual Week celebration of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo state council in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng