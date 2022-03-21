Governor Chukwuma Soludo took a tour around Okpoko community in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra state recently

Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA, Anambra - Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo seems to be a man of his words as he has started fulfilling some of his administration's promises to the people of the southeast state.

The new governor recently took a tour around the Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA), which by his estimation is the state's largest urban slums that need urgent attention.

Soludo said he will clear up the waterways in Okpoko (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

Source: Facebook

His presence and that of the deputy governor, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, in the area drew crowds who were eager to get a glimpse of him and give out their cheers.

Soludo's first stop in the community was the Upper Iweka axis where a heap of refuse stands as a reminder to the governor that there is a lot of work to be done.

Addressing the residents, Soludo noted that the solution has come promised them that he will remove the eyesore and clear up the waterways to effect hygiene as part of his urban renewal vision.

The crucial and reassuring tour was covered by Channel in a brief video clip.

Governor Soludo hits ground running, to begin work Anambra's largest slum

Recall that Soludo was getting set to meet high expectations of his government from the people of the state.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 18, Governor Soludo stated that his administration will begin its urban renewal effort from Okpoko, considered the largest urban slum in the state.

The governor who was sworn in on Thursday, March 17, vowed that it is a matter of beginning charity from home to start the move from the weakest link.

He noted that the people of the area need much more than money, they need a good standard of living.

Admitting that the task would be very challenging, Soludo said it was achievable through proper consultation with the people.

