Persons referred to as political bandits are behind the bombing of Prof George Obiozor's home on Saturday, March 19

The claim was made by Governor Hope Uzodinma who also vowed that such persons much be brought to face the wrath of the law

The Imo state governor added that his administration will do his utmost to protect the lives and properties of the people

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state government on Saturday, March 19, condemned the early morning raising of the home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, by those it described as political bandits.

In a statement he personally signed and seen by Legit.ng, the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, lamented that desperate politicians who believe in violence were yet to sheath their swords in spite of repeated appeals to that effect.

The Imo governor said political bandits are behind the mindless act (Photo: Governor Hope Uzodinma)

Uzodimma described the attack on the country home of Prof Obiozor as cowardly and the height of desperation.

He vowed that the government was already working in concert with security agencies to identify and punish the perpetrators.

He bemoaned the incessant resort to violence in settling political differences by some politicians in the state and warned that the government would no longer condone such banditry.

According to him, the time of those who unleash this kind of mayhem in the state is over.

He added:

"We shall hunt them down to face the full weight of the law."

Uzodimma wondered why the bandits should attack the home of a man who is not a politician but a statesman working for the good of the entire Igbo race.

He said it was shameful that both the sponsors and perpetrators of the violence deployed their malicious attack on an innocent man.

While commiserating with Prof Obiozor on the burning of his home, he assured Imo people that his government will continue to do all within its constitutional power to protect lives and property in the state.

Source: Legit.ng