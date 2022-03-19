Armed criminals in Imo on Saturday, March 19, launched an attack on the home of the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The gunmen also razed the property located at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East local government area of Imo state

The Imo state police is yet to release a statement concerning the attack at the time of filing this report

Awo-Omanma, Imo state - The residence of Prof George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at Awo-Omanma in Oru East local government area of Imo state was torched by an unknown gang of gunmen.

The Punch reports that Obiozor's country home was razed on Saturday morning, March 19, after the attackers threw explosive devices at the house.

A source who spoke with the newspaper said the invaders were captured on CCTV cameras arriving at the Igbo leader’s home in vehicles.

It was gathered that Obiozor was not at home when his house was attacked.

The horrible incident was confirmed by one of the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who prefers anonymity. The leader noted that he had called Obiozor to commiserate with him on the incident.

Neither the Imo state police nor Obiozor have yet to release a statement concerning the attack at the time of filing this report.

