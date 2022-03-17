After about five years of trial, the long arm of the law has finally caught up with a cleric, Fatai Afobaje

In February 2015, Afobaje allegedly killed his friend Rafiu Sulaimon and mutilated his body by cutting off his head, intestines, and other parts

The convict upon his arraignment in 2017 pleaded not guilty but the court eventually agreed with the Lagos state government he killed Sulaimon

Lagos, Nigeria - A Lagos state high court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced a 34-year old Islamic cleric, Fatai Afobaje, to death for killing his friend and mutilating his body.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay on Wednesday, March 17, sentenced the cleric to death after finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

A car tries to drive out of the premises of Lagos State High Court on January 29, 2019. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the judge held that the prosecution, the Lagos state government, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nicol-Clay said that prosecution was able to prove that the convict caused the death of his friend, Rafiu Sulaiman, aged 44.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Convict remanded since 2017

The convict has been remanded since his arraignment in 2017, during which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution team, led by Ms Adesola Adekunle-Bello, called six witnesses and tendered 12 exhibits during trial.

Prosecution had told the court that the convict murdered Sulaiman and mutilated his body by cutting off his head, intestines, lungs, scrotum and hands.

The tragic incident reportedly happened in February 2015, at Itire Village Magbon, Badagry, Lagos state.

The offences contravened Sections 221 and 231 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Nigerian court sentences prophetess to life imprisonment

In another report, Edina Lovelyn-Worleru, a prophetess in a church in Rumuche community, in the Emohua local government area of River state, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment without any fine option.

Lovelyn-Worleru was sentenced to life improvement by a high court in Rivers state alongside another woman, Onyema Worlu, for causing the death of a man identified as Israel Georgewill.

Lovelyn-Worleru was said to have prepared a poisonous substance in the name of a love potion for Worlu to put in the food of her boyfriend, Georgewill, in 2012.

Source: Legit.ng